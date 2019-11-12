Mohammad Bin Rashid visits Adipec

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday visited the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, Adipec 2019. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday visited the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, Adipec 2019.

Shaikh Mohammad toured the exhibition, which involves the participation of 2,200 companies from 60 countries from around the world exhibiting across 160,000 gross sqm of floor space.

Shaikh Mohammad said: “The UAE is the land of investment and job opportunities and we are as leaders, government and institutions keen to develop and strengthen these opportunities by organising and hosting global events such as business, cultural, tourism, sports fairs, conferences and festivals”.

“The exhibition is of special importance as it promotes the business tourism in our country and contributes to coordinating trade movement, especially in the retail markets. It provides a good opportunity to meet and acquaint with all those interested in this vital sector including producers, consumers, experts, businessmen and investors. It also offers a conducive climate to create and build regional and global economic partnerships that contribute significantly to the development and prosperity of the global economy,” Shaikh Mohammad added.

Shaikh Mohammad also recognised the 40th anniversary of Dubal on Twitter.