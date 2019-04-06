Montreal: Conservation groups urged a Montana federal court to toss out the new permit that President Donald Trump issued last month in an effort to skirt environmental laws and restart TransCanada Corp’s stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline project.

In an earlier challenge to the $8 billion (Dh29.3 billion) project, a Montana judge in November faulted the State Department’s environmental analysis. The new permit reinforces that the president’s authority isn’t subject to judicial review, but the administration will conduct environmental reviews and assess impacts on endangered species as required by law, a White House official said.

Friday’s complaint was filed by a nonprofit representing indigenous people from the region where the project is proposed and a conservation advocacy group. They contend Trump lacked authority to issue the new permit because the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to administer federal lands and regulate foreign commerce.