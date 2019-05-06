Latest US sanctions against Iran has barred Asian buyers from importing oil from Tehran

An oil pump near Strasbourg. Image Credit: Reuters

NEW DELHI: The US government will not ensure sale of its oil to India at cheaper rates as the commodity is controlled by private companies, US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

Ross is in India to participate in a trade forum.

The latest US sanctions against Iran has barred Asian buyers, including India, from importing oil from Tehran. Iran was shipping oil to India at discounted rates.