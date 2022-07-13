Dubai: A 390-foot gas column find has been confirmed at the Timpan-1 exploration well 150 kilometers offshore North Sumatra in Indonesia. These findings are ‘especially important’ as it indicates that the adjacent Andaman I and South Andaman fields will also include under-explored resources.
The exploration well - Timpan-1 - is operated by Harbour Energy, which conducted the drilling and holds a 40 per cent stake in the field. The well ‘discovered a good gas quality column with the well test reaching a rate of 27 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd/d) and 1,884 bbl/d of condensate’.
These findings are ‘especially important’ as it indicates that the adjacent Andaman I and South Andaman fields will also include under-explored resources. Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum holds an 80 per cent participating interest in Andaman I and South Andaman fields.
"As the largest net acreage holder in the area, having secured the core of the underexplored proven basin in the Andaman region, the positive outcome from the Timpan-1 discovery will support de-risking multi Tcf prospects and provide a foundation for future organic growth in line with the company’s gas-biased strategy," the company said in a statement.
“Our long-term strategy in Indonesia not only demonstrates our commitment to the market but underlines the strength of our partnerships,” said Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO Mubadala Petroleum. “With demand for gas increasing across the Southeast Asia region, this discovery not only supports our gas-biased strategy but has the potential to help meet energy demand in this dynamic and fast-growing market.”
Mubadala Petroleum-operated Ruby Gas field in Indonesia has reached a cumulative gas production of over 250 billion cubic feet. It is now in a late-life stage production phase. This is why the latest discoveries have the 'potential to deliver significant development opportunities for our existing business in the longer term'.