Dubai: Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group today announced plans to open 25 new service stations across the UAE by the end of 2021, 12 service stations in Sharjah, 11 in Dubai and two in the Northern Emirates.
ENOC will also build one marine service station in Dubai. Three of the 11 stations planned in Dubai will be compact stations, which will be located in Dubai South, DAFZA and Dragon Mart, International City and will be ready by 2021.
The Group also plans to open five more compact stations by 2022, one in Dubai and four in Ras Al Khaimah. With the new expansion, ENOC will strengthen its fuel retail presence from 152 service stations that are currently operational to 177 across the UAE by end of the year.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group, commented, "As a National Oil company, we are committed to building the infrastructure of the UAE to meet the growing demand. The expansion of our service station network complements our focus to expand our retail footprint to serve the community.