Dubai: Fleet operators in the UAE can do their bit for the environment... and they can do so using an app. ENOC's mobile-based fuel delivery service ENOC Link will offer 'ENOCBlue' to help fleets minimise their impact.
ENOCBlue breaks down toxic nitrogen oxides in the fuel exhaust into nitrogen and water vapor, which are naturally occurring gases and harmless to the environment. The exhaust fluid is injected into the exhaust system for diesel engines to reduce harmful emissions by nearly 90 per cent.
ENOC Link has deployed dedicated delivery trucks with tank capacities varying from 800- to 5,000 litres to serve customers. “Organisations and key industry players are aligning with government mandates to curb emissions," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC. "And products such as ENOCBlue demonstrate our commitment as a Group to encourage the use of cleaner fuel to conserve the environment while driving infrastructure development.”
ENOC Link, which recently announced offering easy access to Biodiesel B5, B20 and B100, offers an end-to-end digital fuelling experience along with advanced fuel analytics, fleet management, and mileage reporting.
Many countries have begun to adopt Euro 6 standards since September 2015. All mass-produced vehicles are required to comply with these standards. SCR technology has been installed in all diesel vehicles by default to meet Euro 6 emission legislation, which necessitates the use of diesel exhaust fluids such as ENOCBlue.