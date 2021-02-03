The new power block at EGA is being developed by JA Power & Water Co.

Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas, Mubadala and Dubal Holding successfully completed a major milestone with the first firing of the Siemens Energy H-class gas turbine at a new Dh1 billion state-of-the-art power plant under development at EGA’s Jebel Ali site.

The Siemens Energy H-class gas turbine, a leading technology in efficient power generation, is the heart of the new power plant. Over the coming months, other facilities of the plant will be completed and integrated to achieve a generation capacity of over 600 megawatts of electricity. Full completion of the project is expected in the summer.

The new power block at EGA is being developed by JA Power & Water Co, a joint venture formed by Mubadala and Dubal Holding. EGA intends to buy power from the joint venture for 25 years following commissioning.

Use of the H-class gas turbine will further improve the efficiency of power generation at EGA, saving natural resources and reducing costs and environmental emissions.

The installation of an H-class turbine aligns with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint of power generation by 70 per cent and to increase energy efficiency by 40 per cent.

The new power block is expected to lower greenhouse gas emissions from EGA's power-generation and aluminium-smelting operations at Jebel Ali by some 10 percent, the equivalent of planting more than 17 million trees each year. NOx emissions are expected to decrease by as much as 58 percent.

The project is the first time a Siemens Energy H-class gas turbine has been deployed in the global aluminium industry.

“This project which includes a leading technology in efficient power generation supports the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, which outlines the path for a brighter future for generations to come by making the UAE the world’s leading nation. We look forward to the successful completion of this project and for it to contribute to our nation’s prosperity for decades to come,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of EGA.

Once the new power block is fully operational, five older, smaller and less efficient turbines at EGA’s Jebel Ali site will be put on standby for use only in emergencies.

“This new power plant will improve the efficiency of power generation at EGA even further. That means lower costs in natural gas, and lower costs to the planet. Many applications of aluminium contribute to sustainability, but the environmental impact of how it is made also matters,” said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA.