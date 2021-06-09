Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim, operator of mega malls, has signed a 6.2 MW-peak solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Yellow Door Energy,.
This will be the largest private solar plant in Bahrain. Spanning over 40,000 square meters, the rooftop facility is expected to generate 10 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 6,300 tonnes. Over 11,600 solar panels will be installed to meet 50 per cent of the mall’s energy consumption needs.
“These agreements are the result of cooperative efforts between the Sustainable Energy Authority and the private sector that evokes pride, and embodies unity of purpose between government entities and the private sector,” said Dr. Abdul Hussain Bin Ali Mirza, President of the Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA). “This project constitutes an important shift in the provision of energy to major commercial projects, as this is one of the largest private sector projects to install solar energy systems on a commercial building to-date.”
Yellow Door Energy will also invest and support the project by building, designing and maintaining the solar plant. This agreement is part of the full renovation and expansion plan at The Bahrain Mall, which will be completed by 2022.
Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Bahrain, like other Gulf countries, has made clear its sustainable vision for the future, with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 setting a national renewable energy target of 5 per cent by 2025 and 10 per cent by 2035.”