Dubai: Two of Nakheel’s malls in Dubai – Ibn Battuta and Dragon Mart – are going big on solar panels. Nearly 12,000 of these panels will be installed on the rooftops of these malls from this month itself.
Project completion is scheduled before the year-end.
Taken together, they would spread around 35,000 square metres. The installation will commence with minimum disruption to shopping activities, the developer confirmed.
The retail arm of Nakheel has brought in the energy giant Total to build up the project, which will generate 9 GWh of clean energy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 3,500 tonnes.
Of late, more developers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have commissioned solar projects to bring in clean energy. Rooftops are being converted at some mega destinations to make this transition happen.
Omar Khoory, Chief Hospitality and Assets Officer at Nakheel, said: “Given a growing global climate focus, it’s critical that governments work with the public and private sector on implementing clean energy solutions within urban planning.”