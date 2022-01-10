Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) commissioned 1,310 new 11kV (kilovolt) power distribution stations across Dubai during 2021. The stations, part of the emirate's efforts to meet surging customer demand, are mainly at Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Airport City, Wadi Al Safa, and Al Yafra 2. (The man hours on these stations were 601,917 hours.)
“This meets the growing demands for electricity and water in Dubai as well as achieve the sustainable development of Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA. “DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure and disruptive technologies such as A.I., unmanned aerial vehicles, energy storage, blockchain, and Internet of Things, support our efforts in protecting our gains despite the exceptional circumstances the whole world is going through as a result of COVID-19.”
The total number of 33kV medium voltage distribution stations in service has reached 79 stations while 11kV medium voltage stations is 41,722. “DEWA continues its efforts to conduct its work according to set plans, while implementing all the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure providing electricity and water supplies according to the highest availability, reliability and accountability standards,” said Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice-President of Distribution Power at DEWA.