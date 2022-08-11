Dubai: In its first financials since going public, DEWA recorded a sharp rise in H1-2022 revenues to Dh12.07 billion (Dh10.53 billion a year ago) and powered itself to a profit of Dh3.3 billion (Dh2.48 billion in H1-2021).
It was on April 12 that DEWA listed on DFM after a hugely successful IPO, the first of 10 Dubai Government enterprises that will take the road to a public listing. Since then, DEWA's stock has been one of the consistently high volume generators on the exchange.
