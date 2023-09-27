Dubai: After a protracted search, ADX-listed Dana Gas has confirmed its new CEO - Richard Hall – who will take on the role from November 6.
He is joining the UAE energy firm from EnQuest, where he spent the last three years as Chief Operating Officer and as Managing Director in Malaysia. That apart, Hall had held senior positions with a private equity backed service company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. He was based in Dubai during the time.
Hall will take over from Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward, who had during his stint gotten the company into a solid footing, operationally and on the financial side.
Dana Gas, which has operations in Egypt and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, had been reporting a solid set of financials on the back of higher energy prices. "We are are confident that his (Hall's) broad and extensive international experience will prove to be an asset for our organization... and has the qualifications and skill sets that are needed to drive Dana Gas forward and implement its next phase of development," said Hamid Jafar, Chairman of the Board of Dana Gas.