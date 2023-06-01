Abu Dhabi: ADNOC will help create an additional 5,000 jobs for UAE nationals in the private sector by 2027, the energy conglomerate said on Thursday.
The vacancies will be created through its Nafis programme after an agreement to this effect was signed with Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) at the Make it in the Emirates Forum in Abu Dhabi.
The agreement will unlock skilled jobs for UAE talent in the private sector, in ADNOC’s supply chain, and equip them to succeed in their careers through several programmes and incentives that will enhance their skills and competitiveness.
ADNOC and Nafis are building on the achievements of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, which has created 5,000 jobs for UAE nationals in the private sector since it was launched in 2018.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “Nurturing and empowering talent is a top priority for ADNOC and we are very pleased to once again partner with Nafis to create an additional 5,000 skilled jobs for UAE nationals in advanced sectors such as nanotechnology, manufacturing and machine learning.
“Today, thousands of UAE nationals are playing key roles across ADNOC’s supply chain and helping to ensure we remain a reliable supplier of lower-carbon energy to the world. As we decarbonise and future-proof our business, ADNOC will continue to empower local talent to build successful careers and contribute to the UAE’s economic development and prosperity.”
Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “The agreement with ADNOC to create 5,000 jobs for Emirati talent by 2027 in the private sector companies operating with ADNOC through the In-Country Value Program is a continuation of the constructive partnership with ADNOC, which has quickly borne fruit since the signing of the first MoU last year, and the pace of job creation for Emiratis within ADNOC’s supply chain companies in the private sector has accelerated significantly, reaching 5,000 jobs, in a remarkable achievement.”