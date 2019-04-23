Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) on Tuesday announced that it has signed another significant long-term sales agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) for its high-quality base oil called ADbase.

IndianOil is one of the world’s largest companies, ranked 137 on the Fortune 500 list. It is the largest seller of finished lubricants in the Indian market with approximate volume of 450,000 tonnes per annum. The total Indian market for finished lubricants is 2 million tonnes and is growing at the rate of 2.4 per cent per annum. IndianOil will use the ADbase oils to manufacture high end engine oils for India’s growing automotive sector.

ADbase has a high viscosity index making it an ideal lubricant component, ensuring efficiency and fuel economy for high performance engines, while meeting ever stringent environmental regulations.

Ahmad Bin Thalith, acting senior vice-president of refined products sales, in Adnoc’s marketing, supply and trading directorate, said: “The signing of this important sales agreement, with another major base oil consumer in a large and growing market, is testament to the quality and reliability of Adnoc’s Group III base oil, ADbase. We look forward to working with IndianOil and to increasing the supply of ADbase to the Indian market, which continues to see strong demand for high quality base oil and finished lubricants.”

The signing of this agreement follows a recent signing with Xiamen Sinolook Oil Company to supply ADbase into China, and the 2017 and 2018 exclusive agreements with Penthol C.V., and Chemlube for the supply of ADbase into the US and Europe.