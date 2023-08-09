Dubai: ADNOC Gas has signed off on a Dh13.1 billion contract to a joint venture – between National Petroleum Construction Company Co. PJSC (NPCC) and Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. - to expand its gas processing infrastructure in the UAE.
The project’s scope includes the commissioning of new gas processing facilities to enable an optimized supply to the Ruwais Industrial Complex.
"This capital project represents ADNOC Gas’ latest investment in its gas processing infrastructure and underscores our commitment to responsibly meeting our customers’ current and future energy demand for natural gas and its feedstock,” said Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas.
Natural gas is a key transitional fuel with lower carbon emissions when burned compared to other fossil fuels. It also serves as an iraw material in industrial value chains.
“The expansion of our gas processing infrastructure will also provide additional energy to the country’s growing industrial section, while stimulating economic growth and diversification through the significant ICV generated by the contract,” the ADNOC Gas CEO added.
The secondly part of the project's aim is to 'unlock further value' from existing feedstock and deliver it to Ruwais via a dedicated 120-kilometer natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline.