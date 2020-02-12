Adnoc Distribution has recommended a handsome set of dividends for 2019. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi oil services major ADNOC Distribution has a net profit of Dh2.22 billion for 2019, up 4.2 per cent year-on-year. That for the foruth quarter alone came to Dh496 million, a sharp gain of 11.3 per cent from a year ago.

The Board of Directors has recommended a Dh1.194 billion payout (at 9.55 fils a share) for the second-half of 2019, and raising the full-year tally to Dh2.39 billion (19.10 fils per share) and a 62 per cent increase over the previous year.