Dubai: ADNOC Distribution has gone past the 450 mark in the number of fuel stations in the UAE. The 450th is located at Sustainable City in Dubai and was the latest ‘ADNOC On the Go’ neighborhood station. It is also the 31st to open in Dubai.
The new location offers eight fueling pumps and a stand-alone ADNOC Oasis convenience store. The modular station aims to offer fuel and retail convenience to communities where traditional outlets are impractical.
The company’s network has grown further, with a total of 454 locations operating by the end of April as well as 337 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores. A number of sites are in advanced stages of construction. The company is targeting a total of 70-80 new locations during the year, in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.