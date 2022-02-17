Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Thursday announced framework agreement awards valued at $1.94 billion (Dh7.1 billion) to enable drilling growth.
The agreements build on ADNOC’s recent record investments in drilling-related equipment and services and support its strategy to boost crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030 and drive gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.
The framework agreements for wireline logging and perforation services are the largest of such awards in the oil and gas industry and were awarded to ADNOC Drilling Company, Schlumberger Middle East S.A, Haliburton Worldwide Limited Abu Dhabi and Weatherford Bin Hamoodah Company. Wireline logging involves continuously measuring the properties of rock formations to guide drilling operations while perforation creates tunnels in the wellbore to allow fluid to flow in from the reservoir.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “The framework agreements announced today are a continuation of ADNOC’s unprecedented investment in services to enable the expansion of drilling activity required to responsibly unlock the UAE’s leading low-cost and low-carbon intensity oil as well as the nation’s gas resources.”
“Not only do these awards support our 2030 strategy, they are expected to deliver over 80% of In-Country Value to the UAE and align with the UAE’s ‘Principles of the 50’ economic blueprint for sustainable growth.”
The agreements cover ADNOC’s onshore and offshore fields and will run for five years with an option for a further two years.
ADNOC Drilling’s share of the awards is the largest and it covers services including cased hole and open hole as well as perforation.
Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said: “The award to ADNOC Drilling demonstrates its robust offering and capabilities as well as its integral role in ADNOC’s future drilling activities. The awards to all four companies will deliver sustantial in-country value, and create new job opportunities for UAE Nationals, in line with the Leadership’s wise directives.”