Dubai: The OPEC+ group of major oil producers is likely to stick with its plan of raising daily output by 400,000 barrels per month, Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said on Monday.
“The 400,000 is continuing and that should be enough,” Al Mazrouei said in an interview in Abu Dhabi, where he’s attending the ADIPEC oil and gas conference. He spoke after being on a panel with the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and India.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners next meet on December 2.
Crude has soared around 60 per cent to more than $80 a barrel this year as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the OPEC+ group of major producers restricts supply. High prices are stoking inflation. US President Joe Biden, concerned by petrol prices climbing to a seven-year high in the country, is calling on OPEC+ to increase output faster.
Al Mazrouei said OPEC+ doesn’t need to because the oil market will switch from a supply deficit to surplus early next year.
“All what we know and what all the experts in the world are saying is that we will have a surplus,” he said. “So we need not to panic, we need to be calm.”