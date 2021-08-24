Dubai: ADNOC Logistics & Services, the shipping arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has acquired six line-boats to provide critical marine services across petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi. All six vessels are of the Damen Stan Tug 1606 type, and were contracted from Sharjah-based Albwardy Damen. Line-boats are multi-purpose vessels used in berthing and unberthing tankers and handling hoses at oil terminals.
The steel-hulled, twin screw vessels are powered by two Caterpillar engines providing nearly 16 tonnes of bollard pull. "These line boats enable ADNOC L&S to continue providing reliable and efficient operations to the Petroleum Ports Authority (PPA) in Abu Dhabi," said ADNOC in a statement.
The contract was awarded in July 2020 to Albwardy Damen, a subsidiary of Damen Shipyards Group, a Netherlands-headquartered shipbuilding, defense and engineering services company. Four of the vessels were delivered in May and another two in June. Damen Shipyards Group has previously delivered 33 vessels to ADNOC Group across its operating companies.
"We have invested heavily in our UAE base with new shipbuilding and ship repair facilities so we can support the full range of repairs and requirements during the lifetime of a vessel," said Pascal Slingerland, Regional Sales Director – Middle East of Albwardy Damen. "This includes the construction of new boats in the UAE and drydocking in addition to the Damen Services Team in the UAE, which offers niche services for the maritime industry."