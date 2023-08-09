Dubai: Through a new MoU, the Abu Dhabi tech company AIQ and Malaysia’s Petronas will ‘share experiences’ in building AI solutions for the energy sector.
AIQ has been taking on a high profile in creating wide-ranging solutions across the industrial sector through deploying AI where possible.
It will work with Petronas to ‘pilot and test’ AI solutions and ‘discover’ viable applications and use cases to potentially create value across multiple business verticals in the energy sector. This will be done on a global scale.
They will also develop AI and advanced analytics best practices and framework to ‘ensure commercial and operational excellence throughout their joint projects’.
“AIQ is proud to form strategic partnerships with key industry leaders such as Petronas, which both accelerates the digital transformation of the energy sector and steers it... to a more sustainable future," said Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ.
"The challenges and perplexities of climate change call for smart and efficient solutions for the industry, and such collaborations ensure that world-class, efficient digital solutions are available for all industry players to benefit from.”
The alliance will also extend to capability development initiatives to upskill their workforce.
"We look forward to partnering with AIQ to co-create and leverage each other's capabilities as we continue to transform our operations, enrich the skills of our employees and boost organisational productivity and effectiveness with AI," said Aadrin Azly, Vice President of PETRONAS Group Technology and Commercialisation.
"It is aligned to what we want to achieve through our AI Centre of Excellence."