Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has signed a five-year agreement with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Colombia.
The agreement, signed at an event held at the DoE’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, aims to explore opportunities for collaboration in the field of energy.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of DoE, and Jaime Amin Hernández, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Colombia in the UAE, who signed on behalf of the Colombian Minister of Energy and Mines, Diego Mesa, along with officials from both entities.
“The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy is committed to enhancing cooperation and building partnerships with relevant authorities in countries AROUND the world,” Al Rumaithi said.
“We believe partnership is a powerful approach to achieving our objectives, developing the energy sector, enhancing energy efficiency, and meeting the needs and requirements of the local market for reliable and sustainable energy and water supplies now and in the future.
"This, in turn, supports Abu Dhabi’s plans for sustainable economic development.”