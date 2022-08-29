District cooling services provider Empower has seen a 41.3 per cent growth in the number of buildings using its services over the last five years, it said on Monday.
Earlier in the year, the company said it provided services to 1,413 buildings by the end of 2021, a 13 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2020.
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp, as Empower is formally known, commands an 80 per cent share in the emirate’s district cooling market.
Among the buildings that are serviced within Empower’s portfolio, the residential sector tops at 64 per cent, followed by the commercial sector (15 per cent) and the hospitality sector (14 per cent). The healthcare sector represents 3 per cent, while the remaining 4 per cent is distributed among retail, education, entertainment sectors and others.
During 2021, Empower connected to some of Dubai’s iconic projects such as Marsa Al Arab, One Za’abeel, The Residences Dorchester Collection, Uptown and Wasl1.
Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Today we announced an incremental growth in the reach of our services, once again demonstrating Empower’s capabilities to grow from strength to strength since its humble beginning with two buildings back in 2004.”