Delay in the delivery of Boeing 777x impacted the plan

Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates President Tim Clark doubts the world’s biggest long-haul airline will receive Boeing Co.’s 777x jetliner on time, causing a delay in the launch of the premium economy class.

“I doubt we will receive it by June 2020,” Clark said at a Dubai media briefing on Sunday. Premium economy will now be rolled out in the Airbus SE’s A380 in December 2020.