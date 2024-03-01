Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries is heading back to Dubai to showcase its breakthrough innovations at DEAL from March 5 to 7 and celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day at the show.

Home to the development of world-class themed destination parks and full-scale major events, the MENA is using state-of-the-art tech like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for its major upcoming projects like Six Flags Qiddiya, Kuwait Entertainment City, and more. Regionalising events and entertainment like FIFA World Cup and music festivals broadens the tourist interest in the region and diversifies MENA’s resources to more than just the oil sectors.

“Exciting things are happening in Dubai, where entertainment is a major contributor to the Middle East’s GDP, and we’re happy to be a part of the MENA region’s thriving entertainment sector growth,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “Virtual platforms, Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, and cashless technology have now become interactive for maximum audience engagement, more than just entertainment channels. This is why we’re at a competitive position to convert FECs in the region to go fully cashless to reap the benefits like guest personalisation, data analytics, rich data collection, revenue boosting generators, and lower costs.”

Embed is set to exhibit the latest breakthrough innovations at DEAL, including its Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions like the award-winning Mobile Wallet and STATS. Embed’s Mobile Wallet 2022-2023 metric results from its customers show a whopping 5x increase in average reload value (around Dh185.74) compared to cash (around Dh36.36) and credit card (around Dh117.35), with 60 per cent of reloads happening before guests arrive at the FEC. Last year, the Mobile Wallet enabled Majid Al Futtaim’s Magic Planet to win Most Innovative Application of Technology at the 2023 MENALAC Awards.

With STATS, the business intelligence dashboard powered by Amazon Web Services, operators have real-time visibility to their FEC data like game performance, revenue prediction based on retro data, inventory, and even manpower allocation.

The smarter, faster, and supercharged smartTOUCH+ will also make its way to the Middle East, with its supercharged 512 MB DDR3 RAM; faster 528 Mhz processing power; supersized 4 GB storage; super signal at 23 dBm; and data transmission at 2.4 and 5 Ghz. “It’s everything our customers love about our current smartTOUCH and more,” says Saeed Abdillahi, EMEA Sales Manager at Embed.

International Women’s Day Celebration at DEAL

“At Embed, we believe in the value of diversity in our talent pool. We have a shared commitment to gender parity at all levels of the organisation because we believe in the boundless intellectual, leadership, cultural, and commercial strength that results from harnessing and realising the talent capital of gender and cultural equality. We take great pride in not only being gender-equal but putting an end to gender inequality in our tech sector,” says Welsh.

“It shouldn’t be surprising that Embed is 100 per cent aligned with the United Nations 2024 International Women’s Day platform theme: Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress. At Embed, we’re already there! At Embed you should Expect HER in Tech!” says Sara Paz, CMO at Embed. “A 2023 Mckinsey study shows that companies with significant female representation at the top earn up to 50 per cent higher profits and stock performance! Women@Embed are never spectators - they’re equal part of leading the high-performing teams transforming the industry of fun.”

To honour the amazing contributions and achievements of women in the industry, Embed will be giving away exclusive Women@Embed pins during DEAL and Amusement Expo - celebrating International Women’s Day with the same gusto from previous years.