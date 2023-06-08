Elli Junior was founded in 2017 by mum-of-two Elli Kasbi, who believes that every child deserves the best start in life. Elli is from Sweden and a huge fan of Scandinavian design. She wanted to bring her favourite Swedish brands to this part of the world, with an emphasis on sustainably produced, high-quality, premium baby products. Since then the brand has grown tenfold, and is now an award-winning, home-grown high-end children’s retailer that's fast taking over the GCC with its commitment to giving the best to new generations.
A new flagship store
The brand has gone from strength to strength and has now opened its very own flagship store at Dubai Mall, featuring over 4,000 kids’ products, sourced from exclusive global brands. As the newest destination for gorgeous, sustainable handpicked brands, this beautifully designed outlet is a dream for parents, with everything from high-quality toys to kids fashion, furniture, gear, gifting items and even interiors. CEO and Founder, Elli Kasbi calls the launch “a dream come true and a tremendous achievement for our home-grown brand.”
Located on the mall’s second floor, this new store comes to life in a minimal, contemporary space that reflects the brand’s Scandinavian aesthetics, giving parents the ultimate shopping experience with products sourced from around the world.
Putting you first
Elli Junior is currently the exclusive distributor for Swedish brands Elodie Details, Kids Concept, JaBaDabaDo, Geggamoja, Teddykompaniet. In addition to offering such an exciting array of brands and products, Elli Junior’s experienced team offers unparalleled customer service, always going above and beyond to support their customers in making the best decision for their kids.
The Elli Junior brand
Visitors to the new store can also discover Elli Junior’s in-house high-quality, organic brand, which aims to provide great value, without compromising on quality or their sustainable ethos. With an environmental approach to design, the brand features functional and innovative baby products, alongside a full interior design service, for those looking to design or rejuvenate their home nursery or children’s rooms, to make your parenting journey easier.
For more information, please visit www.ellijunior.com or follow @ellijunior on Instagram.