Dubai: The Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA) announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arab Women’s Council — Arab Organisation for Social Responsibility, to help reinforce cooperative frameworks across various fields related to Intellectual Property (IP).

The new partnership demonstrates EIPA’s continuing efforts to provide the necessary support needed in further promoting a culture of IP — increasing individual awareness on the important role that IP plays, fostering its culture and developing the means to protect it, which is a pillar of comprehensive development and a key driver in the efforts to position the UAE as one of the world’s leading countries.

The MoU was signed by Dr Abdul Quddoos A.R. Al Obaidli, assistant commander for Excellence and Pioneering, and EIPA chairman; and Lina Daghlawi Moukarzel, president of Arab Women’s Council — Arab Organisation for Social Responsibility.

The two parties agreed to exchange studies and research aimed at spreading a culture of IP, developing awareness methods in this field, drafting and implementing related legal legislation and exchanging knowledge in the same field by hosting seminars and lectures to raise awareness about the IP rights (IPR) of the private and public sectors.