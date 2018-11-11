Construction sector saw faster growth in October The construction sector index rose to 55.5 in October from 53.8 in September, with output rising sharply (64.1) and new work growth accelerating as well (58.5). However, some of the increase in new orders was likely due to price discounting — firms reduced selling prices for the second month a row despite slightly higher input costs. Employment in the construction sector increased modestly in October, although the rate of job growth was softer than in Q2 and Q3. Stocks of purchases declined for the fourth month in a row in October, even as construction sector firms remained highly upbeat about their future prospects.