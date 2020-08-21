Dubai: The intensity of remote working ways seems to have more than compensated for the forced reduction in Dubai’s commercial activity during the March to early June.
This ensured Dubai’s peak daily electricity load shot up to 9,074 MW in the year-to-date against 2019’s 8,516 MW. The 6.6 per cent year-on-year increase is the highest since 2012, according to DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority).
DEWA has an installed capacity of 11,700 MW of electricity and 470 MIG (million imperial gallons) of water per day
“DEWA has reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks to 3.2 per cent, compared to 6-7 per cent recorded in Europe and the US,” said Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO. “Water network losses decreased to 6.6 per cent, compared to 15 per cent in North America.
“DEWA achieved a new world record in electricity ‘Customer Minutes Lost’ per year. DEWA recorded 1.86 minutes, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading electricity companies in the European Union.”