Dubai: The Department of Finance (DOF) is organising the Dubai International Public-Private Partnership Conference (DIPPPC) in October. The event aims to enhance partnership opportunities between the two sectors, and explore new approaches to work with local and international investors.
The conference will bring together government entities such as Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality (DM) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to discuss how they can create an environment that promotes such partnerships in Dubai.
"The event will create an enabling platform for all stakeholders to work in harmony to develop Dubai’s PPP ecosystem within an advanced regulatory framework," said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DOF. "We will work with our strategic partners to unveil a portfolio of vital projects during the conference, which offer real opportunities for partnership with the private sector."
Power and water
One of the Dubai government entities that is playing a key role in shaping the PPP ecosystem is DEWA, which has a range of strategic projects in power and water generation. With investments estimated at about Dh86 billion over five years, it is focused on enhancing production capacity and meeting demand for electricity and water from more than one million customers.
Health and safety
The Dubai Health Authority is pursuing public-private partnerships in the development of new health facilities, including hospitals, medical centres, specialised care centres and others.
Roads and transport
Another important player in fostering PPP is the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which has helped the emirate be a global leader in transportation infrastructure.
Dubai Municipality (DM) is another leading organisation advancing productive PPPs in the emirate. Recently, the Municipality launched a waste management project, considered one of the world's largest waste-to-energy plants. A consortium of local and international companies will build and operate the Dh4 billion 'Dubai Waste Management Centre' under a 35-year concession. This public-private partnership is one of the largest investments in the UAE’s renewable energy sector.