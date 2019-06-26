Mohammad Ebrahim Al Shaibani, Executive Director and CEO of Investment Corporation of Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) has announced its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018, achieving record revenues of Dh232.4 billion and a net profit of Dh21.4 billion.

Revenues increased 15.7 per cent from the prior year with increases achieved in all key segments and net profit was Dh21.4 billion, a decrease of 13.2 per cent from the prior year. Net profit attributable to the equity holder of ICD was Dh16.3 billion, a decrease of 19.7 per cent from the previous year.

Assets increased to Dh879.2 billion, rising by 4.1 per cent from the year-end position in 2017, primarily resulting from an increase in loans and receivables in the Banking and Financial Services segment. Liabilities increased to Dh641.5 billion, rising by 4.0 per cent from the year-end position in 2017, resulting primarily from higher customer deposits in the Banking and Financial Services segment while borrowings and lease liabilities were flat.

The Group’s share of Equity increased by 4.0 per cent from the year-end position in 2017, as a result of retained profits.