Dubai: Dubai’s foreign trade recorded a strong 31 per cent growth during the first-half of 2021 reaching Dh722 billion, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
"We continue to strengthen ties with the world in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s vision to raise foreign trade to Dh5 billion over the next 5 years," said Sheikh Hamdan in a series of tweets.
"Dubai facilitates trade growth for stakeholders with its world-class logistics and advanced IT infrastructure that streamlines transactions. We build on our vast experience to tackle any challenges that may arise in global markets." he added.