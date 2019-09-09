File photo: Visitors at Logoland at Dubai Parks and Resorts. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: DXB Entertainments (DXBE), the owner of Dubai Parks and Resorts, confirmed on Monday it has altered the salaries and benefits of its Emirati employees, as part of a cost-saving programme.

DXBE said the cost-cutting measures are part of an efficiency programme it announced on August 7 that aims to achieve a break even in earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation by the second half of 2020. The company has been piling on losses, reporting Dh448 million in losses in the first half of 2019.

In a statement to the Dubai bourse, DXBE said that in response to salary cuts, shareholder Meraas Group “has decided to bear the ongoing cost of reducing the salaries and benefits of UAE nationals, to ensure their ongoing welfare and to provide nationals with sustainable jobs.”