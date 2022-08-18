Dubai’s Ducab Group has successfully supplied 140km of cables for a metro train project in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
The medium voltage (MV) cables were provided for the Lucknow Metro, a project of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.
“Our legacy in India dates back to 1988 with our first customer, the Nhava Sheva Port (Mumbai port). Since then, we have collaborated with our global partners on projects that impact the daily lives of millions. We will continue to pursue such projects that add value to our customers’ operations while establishing Ducab as a reliable supplier of high-quality cable solutions,” said Mohammad Al Mutawa, CEO of Ducab Group.
“As an Emirati brand, we are aligned with ‘Operation 300bn’, UAE’s national strategy to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from Dh133 billion to Dh300 billion by 2031.”
The Lucknow project underlines Ducab’s global expansion strategy, particularly in the Asian transport sector. Ducab has already supplied to flagship projects such as Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (2020 and 2021 through Johnson Controls), Delhi Metro, Kanpur Metro in India and the Bandaranaike International Airport expansion project in Sri Lanka, among others.
Regionally, Ducab has supplied low voltage (LV), MV and FlamBICC range of cables to all the airports in the UAE and others in the GCC, including Doha, Muscat and Jeddah airports.
Ducab exports 60 per cent of its products to 45 markets across the Gulf, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.