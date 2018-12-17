Dubai: Dubai’s DP World is revolutionising the way containers are handled at the ports.
The ports operator announced on Monday that it has entered into an international joint venture with engineering specialists SMS group, which will pave the way for the introduction of a “new and intelligent storing system” at Jebel Ali Terminal 4 in time for the Expo 2020.
The “High Bay Storage system” was originally developed by SMS group subsidiary Amova for a round-the-clock handling of metal coils that weigh as much as 50 tonnes each in racks as high as 50 metres.
Amova is the first company to transfer the technology to the port industry.
How it works
Instead of stacking containers directly on top of each other, which has been a global standard practice for decades, the system places each container in an individual rack compartment.
Containers are stored in an eleven-storey rack, creating 200 per cent more capacity than a conventional container terminal, or creating the same capacity in less than a third of the space.
Thanks to the rack’s design, each container can be accessed without having to move another one, enabling 100 per cent utilisation in a terminal yard.
The system brings big gains in speed, energy efficiency, better safety and a major reduction in costs. Costs are further cut by the ability to shorten the time taken to load and unload mega-ships by as much as 30 percent.
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said: “DP World’s experience and expertise in moving cargo coupled with the technology of Amova will ensure the system is remarkably efficient and relevant for present and future operations,” said Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, DP World Group chairman.
“As a world first in our industry, we are tremendously excited by its potential and groundbreaking features. Our engagement in new technologies is a major priority and we have become known for seeking ways that transform the way goods are moved across the world.”
Dr Mathias Dobner, CEO of the joint venture, said the new container handling technology allows cities to use their expensive and sensitive land and waterfront areas more effectively.
“Our system will significantly increase the productivity of handling ships on the quay. This means that quay walls can be shortened by a third. This disruptive innovation will greatly improve the financial performance of container ports, and well as their overall appearance.”