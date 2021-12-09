Dubai: Dubai’s DP World has struck a deal with Latin America's Emergent LatAm to partner in the development of two temperature-controlled logistics facilities within the former’s logistics zones in Latin America. The partnership aims to integrate supply chain solutions for both parties.
The developments will be focused on two locations:
• DP World Caucedo in the Dominican Republic – The logistics Hub and free trade zone is located in Punta Caucedo, near the city of Santo Domingo. Caucedo is the newest port on the island, and a gateway for the Caribbean food trade.
• Duran Logistics Center (Ecuador) began operations in September 2020 as part of a large investment in this market. Ecuador's main export commodities include shrimp and bananas.
"Partnering with Emergent Cold Latam allows us to jointly integrate the refrigerated supply chain of our customer's and provide logistics solutions that simplify their supply chain," said Matthew Leech, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Americas Region.
The parties have also committed to explore development activities in other DP World locations in Latin America to enhance their service offerings and further establish a cold-chain footprint. "This partnership in these locations is an important step forward in our vision to build the highest quality cold storage network in Latin America" said Neal Rider, CEO of Emergent LatAm. "DP World is a major player in the region, and we share a commitment to growth in the global food trade."