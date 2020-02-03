Dubai: Dnata, the Dubai-based travel services provider, signed a multi-year agreement with Sabre Corporation, a technology provider, to extend the relationship between the two companies in the Middle East.

Under the deal, dnata Travel GCC will continue to access Sabre’s portfolio of technology and platforms, allowing it to harness more data to differentiate it from other airlines and tour operators.

Dnata said it expects to improve its digital user experience and to simplify its operations as a result of the extended ties with Sabre. The agreement builds upon years of collaboration, which saw Sabre provide a portfolio of technology and solutions to dnata across the Middle East and key markets in Europe.