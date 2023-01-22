Dubai won as many as 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as the previous year, authorities said on Sunday.

Set to be held over the coming years, the events will bring in an additional 135,000 visitors including scientists, thought leaders and business executives to Dubai, enhancing the value generated by the business events and tourism ecosystem, said Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau, part of the Department of Economy and Tourism.

Beyond their direct impact, the events, which include flagship conferences and congresses organised by international associations, as well as corporate meetings held by multinationals, will contribute to Dubai’s growth as a knowledge economy hub. Dubai won bids for a record 57 association conferences in 2022, the highest achieved by DBE.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “The remarkable growth in successful event bids contributes to the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to make the city one of the top three global destinations for tourism and business. Inspired by the Dubai leadership’s economic vision, our goal has not only been to grow the business events sector and drive further visitation to the city, but also to ensure it can feed into the development of key sectors and professions. Dubai’s success in capturing business events in 2022, especially international association conferences, will play a vital role in further propelling innovation, professional development and knowledge exchange in their respective sectors and industries, and elevate Dubai’s standing within them. As we work to further advance the objectives of the D33 agenda for the next decade, the collaborative approach taken with public and private sector entities across the city will be more important than ever before.

“We are grateful to our stakeholders, who have shown a firm commitment to collaborating with us to drive forward Dubai’s business events sector and ensure the city it remains an unrivalled host city. Combined with Dubai’s own homegrown trade shows and conferences, as well as other meetings being brought to the city, the business events sector continues to form an important pillar of Dubai’s destination offering and tourism growth.”

The major association events captured in 2022 included the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine WorldLab Congress 2024, International Congress of Endocrinology 2024, World Sports Medicine Congress 2024, World Congress of the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologies 2026, and International Symposium on Dental Hygiene 2028

Meanwhile, the corporate meetings and incentive travel programmes that Dubai won bids for include IBM India and Europe Incentives 2023, Terpel Convention 2023, Envista EMEA Summit 2023 and Mary Kay Mexico Incentive 2024.