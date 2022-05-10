Dubai: The UAE is committed to accelerating the development and expansion of the country’s vital sectors, according to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“The UAE has made remarkable leaps in the tourism and aviation sectors over the past 50 years, which have enabled the country to transform itself into one of the world’s leading nations in these major industries,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “We are working with our partners to enhance the growth of the tourism and travel sectors at local, regional and international levels.”
He said that the UAE plays a unique role on the global stage as a country that bridges the markets of the East and the West.
“Our unique strengths place us in a good position to play an influential role in opening new horizons of growth for these sectors globally, and create fresh opportunities for the worldwide economy,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “We are confident of our ability to navigate challenges and keep pace with global transformations.”
Sheikh Mohammed remarks were made as he toured Arabian Travel Market held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
“Our integrated efforts backed by comprehensive strategic plans have enabled us to tide over the impact of global challenges in the last two years,” he said. “Hosting the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest World Expo in the history of the event, has further reinforced Dubai’s status as a hub for business, tourism and investment.
“By bringing together the global tourism and travel community in Dubai, we seek to contribute towards shaping a new future for these sectors. Dubai will continue to harness its capabilities and expertise to identify opportunities to add new value to the global economy.”
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.