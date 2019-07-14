Dubai: Lack of transparency has long been a key challenge for anyone investing in emerging markets. But in Dubai, the government is hoping to change that.

Smart Dubai Office, the government entity tasked to carry out a smart transformation across the city, called on government and semi-government entities to provide more data points to the public to allow for better transparency.

The data will be available online, with many of it open for viewing by the public. It will include various economic indicators, as well as data on mobility in the city, the environment, and transactional data, among other sets.

Younus Al Nasser, assistant director general of Smart Dubai and chief executive of Smart Dubai Data, said the data will help with economic analysis, and assured that it would not contain any user data that is personal.