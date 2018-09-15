Dubai: The Dubai Competitiveness Office (DCO) in Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced plans to launch ‘The Future of Competitiveness Platform,’ which will track global data and indicators on competitiveness, and help benchmark the emirate’s competitiveness to support decision-making in local public and private sectors.

Set to be launched in the second half of 2019, the digital platform will consolidate all data on competitiveness into a single repository where the most relevant reports and indicators will be easily accessible to the government and private sector.

The platform will be an integral component of the DCO strategy to build a unique and consistent environment for tracking and managing the competitiveness factors across Dubai, thus supporting the leadership in identifying policies and programmes that would firmly position Dubai on the global map.

“The launch of the digital platform is part of our strategy to promote business competitiveness and sustainable economic growth in Dubai,” said Hani Al Hamli, DCO secretary-general.

“Tracking international competitiveness data and indicators will enable Dubai to use such knowledge in drawing up future plans and developing growth strategies in the short and medium term as well as in building partnerships with stakeholders. Decisions will thus become prompt and precise, eventually leading to greater satisfaction for the services available and overall customer happiness,” he added.

The platform will rely on six key international indices on the economy and the competitiveness of Dubai in comparison to the rest of the world.

The six indicators are related to Dubai’s competitiveness as per the framework and methodology of the World Competitiveness Centre; the global competitiveness of cities; the Global Talent Report; the Global Innovation Index for Cities, and the Ease of Doing Business index, in addition to other global indices related to the vision and strategies of Dubai and the UAE.

The development of the platform will include four main phases and varied procedures, including defining uses and functionalities; design and data research; developing concepts and showcasing them for the National Agenda; further concept and design iterations, and full design and development of the platform.

“The Future of Competitiveness Platform will be a dynamic system where data will be periodically and continuously updated to display reliable information in a sophisticated, yet simplified format. It will include a series of tools to track the competitiveness indicators and use available data for benchmarking and research,” Al Hamli added.

The DCO seeks to demonstrate Dubai’s economic and social capabilities through studies, strategies, systems and policies that keep abreast of global best practice and contribute to creating an internationally competitive investment environment that promotes economic activity, prosperity and sustainable development in Dubai.