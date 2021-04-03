Dubai is set to host the region’s first Cybertech Global event, an international exhibition and conference for the cyber industry. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai is set to host the region’s first Cybertech Global event, an international exhibition and conference for the cyber industry, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai from 5-7 April, 2021.

The 8th edition of largest security networking event to be held outside the U.S. is being hosted by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC).

Hosting the global in-person event in Dubai highlights the city’s success in leading the way in safely reopening international large-scale events.

Organised by Cybertech, the event will draw high-level stakeholders, start-ups, government entities and organisations from across the world, to foster existing and create new business opportunities, as well as discuss the evolving challenges in cyberspace. A total of 50 delegations and 52 companies will be participating at the event.

“Through hosting Cybertech Global Dubai, we seek to highlight Dubai’s successful experience in embracing the digital revolution. The Government of Dubai has made significant strides in digital transformation and seeks to continue enhancing its cooperation and sharing its expertise with countries and entities both regionally and globally,” said Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General of the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

The conference will bring together leading figures and experts from various countries including: Yigal Unna, Director General, Israel National Cyber Directorate; General Wesley Clark, the Former Supreme Commander of NATO forces in Europe; and General David Petraeus, the Former Director of the CIA, among others.

“We strongly believe that Dubai is an ideal hub for hosting an international event of this kind that addresses the new threats and opportunities that come with the evolution of the cyber domain,” said Amir Rapaport, Founder of Cybertech Global.

Cybertech Global Dubai will offer a wide spectrum of sessions and events covering Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced IoT, big data, cloud, and blockchain across a number of different sectors ranging from finance and insurance, mobile and communications, health industry, smart mobility and more. Additionally, the event will feature an extensive exhibition for companies of all sizes along with a Startup Pavilion dedicated to young and innovative startups.