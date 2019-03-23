Event is opportunity to learn more about the global trends in emerging technologies

DUBAI

A speaker line up has been confirmed for the upcoming Abundance 360 Summit, A360, in Dubai.

Conceptualised by renowned futurist Peter Diamandis, A360 is hosted by Dubai Future Foundation, and held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation. The inaugural summit will take place on March 26 and 27 at Emirates Towers.

The two-day event kicks off a highly curated one-year programme for entrepreneurs, C-level executives and government leaders that showcases developments in disruptive technology and innovation, ranging from machine learning to robotics, virtual reality and blockchain, highlighting how these and other emerging technologies will impact business and the world in the next one to three years.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “Organising this global event in Dubai for the first time is an unprecedented opportunity for companies, talents and experts to learn more about the emerging global trends in emerging technologies.”

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, will be joining Peter Diamandis onstage to discuss the future of cities and how the UAE government is leveraging exponential technologies, and how other global leaders can create stability for their citizens while experimenting with disruptive new business models.