DUBAI: Breakbulk Middle East, BBME, a breakbulk and project cargo event in the GCC, will be held on February 25 and 26, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This will be the second consecutive year Dubai will be hosting the comprehensive two-day conference and exhibition, according to a press release issued by the organisers on Thursday.

DP World, UAE Region, will be the official host port of BBME2020 for the second consecutive time.

“The breakbulk sector will significantly benefit from informed discussions provided by industry leaders attending the conference about opportunities and the challenges we face collectively. We believe that within a short span of five years, Breakbulk Middle East has established itself as an ideal network platform for port operators, carriers, shippers, forwarders and heavy-lift logistics specialists,” said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region.

Over 3,400 attendees and 1,700 companies attended last year’s edition, justifying the decision for BBME to make a repeat appearance in Dubai, he said.