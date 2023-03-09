Dubai: Dubai’s DMCC will hold a conference on lab-grown diamonds later this year.
The inaugural Lab-Grown Diamond (LGD) Symposium, set to take place on July 10, will bring together global leaders in the lab-grown and technology space, including industry, retailers, financial institutions, governmental stakeholders, growers and manufacturers.
Financing and regulation, marketing, sustainability and reputation will be among the core discussion themes at the event.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: “Since the arrival of farmed pearls from Japan in the 1930s, the UAE has recognised the potency, challenges and benefits of disruptive industries. Lab-grown represents a completely new and unique industry with its own set of opportunities, from jewellery to heat sinks and semiconductors. This symposium shows we are ahead of the curve in driving crucial industry conversation for lasting and positive outcomes not just in Dubai but at the global level.”
Registration for the event will open soon.