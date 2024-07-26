The Sustainable City - Dubai has launched a delivery robot pilot in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global. Starting this month, three autonomous on-demand delivery robots, developed by Dubai Future Labs, will begin their trial within The Sustainable City community, state news agency WAM reported.

These robots will provide autonomous delivery services from all restaurants and shops within the plaza area to residents, utilising a smart interface powered by Lyve Global.

The pilot of the last-mile delivery robots uses cutting-edge robotic technologies to enhance safety, cleanliness, and cost-efficiency while reducing traffic, carbon emissions, and waiting times.

The delivery robots boast several advanced features, including a Fleet Management System equipped with real-time tracking, a backend order fulfillment and delivery operations system devised by Lyve Global and a Secured Delivery Compartment, accessible only by the customer, ensuring secure deliveries.