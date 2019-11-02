The Dubai Silicon Oasis. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

DUBAI: Dubai Silicon Oasis, DSO, the integrated free zone technology park, and Intel, the Silicon Valley-headquartered tech giant, today announced the launch of the new phase of “Intel Innovation Centre” that is directly aligned with the “Project Mustakbal”, an initiative that was revealed by Intel during the event and seeks to further accelerate the Middle East’s game-changing digital transformation.

Hosted at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), DSOA’s wholly owned tech incubation centre, Intel Innovation Centre is set to become a hub for future technological development in the region that will feature Artificial Intelligence, AI, Blockchain, Video analytics and Autonomous Driving. The centre’s offerings will span three categories: Market-ready Solutions, Intel Select Solutions and Intel Technology Showcase Demos.

D. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of DSOA, officially inaugurated the Innovation Centre along with Taha Khalifa, Client Computing Sales Director and EMEA Territory GCC Country lead at Intel Corporation, in the presence of Muammar Al Katheeri, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Smart City at DSOA, Steven Long, Vice President Sales and Marketing Group & GM of CCG Sales at Intel, and senior officials from the two entities as well as Intel’s business partners.

Al Katheeri said, “Four years ago, we launched with Intel the region’s first Internet of Things (IoT) ignition lab that has already added significant value to tech start-ups and entrepreneurs in the UAE. Today we celebrate our partnership with Intel as we step forward together into a new milestone through the inauguration of the Intel Innovation Centre that has found an ideal home at DSO. With its dynamic mix of business partners and boasting an environment that fosters the entrepreneurial spirit, DSO continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation.”