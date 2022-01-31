Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and the India Innovation Hub have announced a partnership with EaseMyTrip and HSBC to facilitate 200 Indian startups to showcase their business ideas and innovations to global investors at Expo 2020 Dubai.
In line with the Expo 2020 Dubai theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the India Innovation Hub, as part of the India pavilion, will act as a facilitator for these start-ups, providing them with a global stage to interact with investors and global counterparts for networking and partnerships.
Focus areas to select startups will be fintech, AI, cybersecurity, health and tech-enabled platforms in key priority sectors.
“I am delighted to note that India Innovation Hub and Dubai Silicon Oasis are partnering with EaseMyTrip and HSBC to showcase Indian innovation to the world at Expo 2020 Dubai. The India pavilion’s initiative India Innovation Hub has made a significant contribution to the startup ecosystem by showcasing over 240 startups at the Expo 2020 Dubai. With this joint initiative, some of India’s best innovators and startups will get an opportunity to engage with their counterparts and key stakeholders at DSO and Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai.
India has emerged as an innovation hub with the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem with over 40 Indian start-ups joining the unicorn club in 2021.
The innovation hub is a project of the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai wherein over 500 startups from India will be showcased. The project provides a platform to promote startups and innovators of India, by providing them exposure to the global investors’ community through B2B events and activities like Elevate, pitching sessions.