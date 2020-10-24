Dubai: Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, has signed an agreement with International Free Zone Authority (IFZA).
Under this agreement, new and existing IFZA companies can work from DSO, boosting the flexibility of doing business in the UAE. This agreement provides entrepreneurs and startups with opportunities to expand their businesses and cooperate with hundreds of technological companies, experts and startups based in Dubai Digital Park (DDP), Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), and DSOA headquarters.
Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, and Martin Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA signed the agreement in the presence of senior representatives from both parties.
“As an integrated free zone technology park, Dubai Silicon Oasis serves as an open platform for conducting businesses and forging strategic partnerships with leading technological and advanced companies based in DSO,” said Al Zarooni.
“The agreement between the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and International Free Zone Authority, is a gateway for companies from different industries registered with IFZA to work from DSO and benefit from the advanced infrastructure, modern facilities, and the countless opportunities it provides to the business sectors locally, regionally and globally.”
More details about the agreement will be announced later.
“This step plays a vital role in the growth plans set by IFZA to accelerate its ambition to tap into the international markets. The logistical, industrial and commercial facilities available in Dubai, and in DSO in particular, will enhance our ability to attract global investments and serve local and global business communities,” said Pedersen.