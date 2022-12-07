Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, toured the 43rd edition of the Big5 exhibition, the largest construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, on Wednesday.
Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai aims to be a key partner for accelerating global innovation and digital transformation in various industries. The construction sector is a key enabler of Dubai’s development programmes and plays a major role in the development of infrastructure that drives the emirate’s growth, he said.
By bringing together major players in the construction sector at events like Big5, Dubai aims to catalyse emerging trends in the industry in areas like smart buildings and eco-friendly construction, he added. Dubai is keen to contribute to raising international quality benchmarks in the sector in collaboration with global entities.
More than 2,000 participants from 60 countries are participating in the event, which includes 20 national pavilions. Over 55,000 professionals are expected to attend the trade event, which runs from December 5 to 8.
The annual Big5 show features six specialised events addressing the entire industry ecosystem: the Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo. Running alongside the Big 5 this week is the inaugural Everything Architecture, the only exclusive event for the architecture and design community in the Middle East.